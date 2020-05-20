Nickelback Cancel North American Tour Due to COVID-19

Nickelback

Not even Nickelback is safe from COVID-19: the Canadian rockers have pulled the plug on their All the Right Reasons 15th anniversary tour due to concerns over the pandemic.

The tour was scheduled to kick off in mid-June, with direct support from Stone Temple Pilots, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, and Switchfoot.



In announcing the tour’s cancelation, Nickelback wrote, “The ability to make music, tour and share memorable experiences with everyone across the world is all that we could have ever possibly imagined and hoped for throughout our career.”

“Over the past few months we have been in constant communication with our team, tour industry professionals, medical professionals and everyone that could help guide us collaboratively on a safe path forward,” the band continued. “The health, safety and well-being of our amazing fans, the Artists on tour with us, our collective touring crews, venue personnel and the communities in which we perform are our number one priority.”

“While we all hoped for a different outcome, we regrettably cannot move forward and must cancel the ‘All The Right Reasons Tour’ this summer. So many have been affected by this and that is not something we take for granted. The right thing to do is ensure that our fans have access to refund options during these challenging times.”

Refund information can be found on Live Nation’s website.

Nickelback 2020 Tour Dates:

06/19 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

06/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

06/23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

06/26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

06/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

06/30 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park *

07/02 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *

07/03 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *

07/05 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

07/10 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre *

07/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

07/17 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

07/19 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion *

07/22 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

07/25 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion *

07/26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center *

07/29 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

07/31 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

08/01 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

08/04 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

08/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

08/08 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *

08/09 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha *

08/15 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

08/16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

08/19 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

08/21 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

08/22 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

08/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center ^

08/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater ^

08/29 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

09/01 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

09/03 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^

09/04 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

09/11 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^

09/12 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater ^

09/15 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena ^

09/18 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena ^

09/19 – West Valley City, UT@ USANA Amphitheatre ^

09/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater ^

09/25 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre ^

09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^

09/29 – Chula Vista, CA@ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

10/02 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre ^

10/03 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

* = with Stone Temple Pilots and Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

^ = with Stone Temple Pilots and Switchfoot