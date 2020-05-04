Nicolas Cage to Play Tiger King’s Joe Exotic in New Scripted Series

Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic

In news you truly couldn’t make up, Nicolas Cage will play Tiger King star Joe Exotic in a new scripted television series.

The eight-episode series, currently titled Joe Exotic, is being helmed by Dan Lagana, co-creator and showrunner of the Netflix mockumentary American Vandal. The story will focus on rise and fall of the eccentric zookeeper, who became an Internet sensation after being featured in the Netflix documentary Tiger King. He is currently serving 22 years in a federal prison after being found guilty of a murder-for-hire plot against his former rival, Carole Baskin, as well as animal abuse.



As it turns out, Lagana’s project has actually been in development long before the premiere of Tiger King. According to Variety, CBS Television Studios optioned the series, based on a Texas Monthly story on Joe Exotic, in June 2019. Cage has been attached to play the titular character, which will mark the first TV role of his career, since last month.

This is the second scripted series centered on the characters from Tiger King: SNL star Kate McKinnon is attached to play Baskin in a show based on the Wondery’s Joe Exotic podcast.

