Trent Reznor to Focus on New Nine Inch Nails Music During Quarantine

Nine Inch Nails, photo by Melinda Oswandel

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the cancelation of thousands of tours, including ones that hadn’t even been publicly announced. For example, Nine Inch Nails had planned to return to the road this fall for a series of North American dates alongside Savages’ Jehnny Beth. Now, NIN’s Trent Reznor is selling merchandise for this scrapped outing and donating the proceeds to charity.

“I suppose I can let you know we HAD a tour booked this fall that continued and expanded ‘Cold and Black and Infinite’. @jehnnybeth was coming along with us. We were excited. I’m bumming myself out right now… We had some merch for that tour in production that we’re putting in the store with all of NIN’s profits going to local food banks in the cities we were going to play.”



All is not lost: Reznor is using his new-found time in quarantine to finish up some scoring projects and “deep dive into new NIN material,” with the hope of going back on tour in 2021. So, yes, he’ll see you in the pit… eventually.

In the meantime, Reznor has shared “an incredible fan-made full length concert film” from NIN’s 2018 “Cold and Black and Infinite Tour” (which you can stream below). He also encouraged his fans to check out Beth’s new album, “continue to listen to Bowie, and don’t be too hard on yourself.”

Back in March, during the early days of the pandemic, Reznor and Atticus Ross used their time in quarantine to record Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts, which they subsequently released as free downloads.

Later this year, Nine Inch Nails are set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame alongside Depeche Mode, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex, and The Doobie Brothers.