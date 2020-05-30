NPR Unlocks 9:30 Club Archive Featuring Over 100 Live Performances

Arctic Monkeys in 2006, photo via Wikipedia

From 2005 until 2017, NPR broadcast live performances from the 9:30 Club in Washington, DC. Now, in celebration of the venue’s 40th anniversary, that archive of over 100 performances is available for your streaming pleasure through NPR’s website.

The fine folks at National Public Radio have put a tremendous amount of effort into this archive. Each individual concert has been published with its original write-up. Remember a time when “Conor Oberst has been called the voice of his generation”? Us neither, but apparently that happened when he was 24-years-old. In that sense, this isn’t just an abundance of fine performances, it’s also a collection of music criticism — sometimes hyperbolic, but always earnest — by hardworking people who love music.



From the first concert by Bright Eyes in 2005 to the 2017 anniversary party ending with Tank and the Bangas, NPR and the 9:30 Club hosted living legends, rising stars, and underground favorites including Sonic Youth, Death Cab for Cutie, Lucinda Williams, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Arctic Monkeys, Neko Case, Sleater-Kinney, James Blake, Jenny Lewis, The Black Keys, The National, Animal Collective, Spoon, Wilco, The Raconteurs, Dinosaur Jr., Best Coast, Bon Iver, Sharon Van Etten, and literally dozens more.

Check out the full list of performances below, and click on any artist to stream their show. It’s worth mentioning that President Trump recently proposed reducing NPR’s budget to $0 by 2023. While Congress has the final say, concerned fans of local journalism and cool free projects like this one could always consider a donation.

2005

Bright Eyes

Bloc Party

David Gray

Lucinda Williams

Secret Machines and Kings of Leon

My Morning Jacket

Son Volt

Death Cab For Cutie

Calexico and Iron and Wine

2006

Belle and Sebastian and The New Pornographers

Arctic Monkeys

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Neko Case

Toots and the Maytals

Mogwai

The Walkmen

Sonic Youth

Gomez

Fiery Furnaces

Sleater-Kinney

Regina Spektor

Jenny Lewis

The Black Keys and Black Angels

OK Go and French Kicks

Cat Power

Ray LaMontagne

2007

Emily Haines and the Soft Skeleton

The Good, The Bad & The Queen

Explosions In The Sky

Ted Leo and the Pharmacists

Low with Loney, Dear

The Frames

Ben Gibbard

Andrew Bird

The National

Richard Thompson

The Polyphonic Spree

Femi Kuti

Travis

Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova from the film Once

Gogol Bordello

The Apples in Stereo

Rilo Kiley

Animal Collective

Iron and Wine

Jose Gonzalez

Josh Ritter

Stars

Spoon

The New Pornographers

Nickel Creek

Broken Social Scene

The Hold Steady

2008

Wilco

Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks

Nada Surf

DeVotchKa

The Raconteurs

The Ting Tings

Spiritualized

Of Montreal

Conor Oberst And The Mystic Valley Band

2009

Andrew Bird

Animal Collective

Dan Deacon

Metric

The Dead Weather

M. Ward

Sunny Day Real Estate

The Gossip

Dinosaur Jr.

Benjamin Gibbard and Jay Farrar

2010

Shout Out Louds

Public Image Ltd.

The New Pornographers

Superchunk

The Tallest Man On Earth

Deerhunter

Jonsi

2011

Best Coast and Wavves

Bon Iver

Beirut

2012

The Kills

JEFF The Brotherhood

The Soul Rebels

Galactic

Kishi Bashi

Of Montreal

fun.

Spiritualized

M83

Best Coast

Wye Oak

Dirty Projectors

Patrick Watson

Grizzly Bear

2013

James Blake

Volcano Choir

Marijuana Deathsquads

Poliça

2014

Future Islands

tUnE-yArDs

Sylvan Esso

2015

Sleater-Kinney

2016

Glen Hansard, Sharon Van Etten, Kishi Bashi, Laura Gibson, The Suffers, and Dan Deacon

Savages

Explosions In The Sky

Lucius

Warpaint

2017

Gaby Moreno

Robert Glasper and Bilal

Kronos Quartet

Margo Price

Bon Iver

Jeff Tweedy

Tank and the Bangas