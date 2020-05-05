Lady Gaga, Barack Obama (Getty), and BTS

YouTube has announced a video graduation ceremony for the class of 2020, as students currently won’t be able to celebrate in person due to the coronavirus pandemic. The virtual pomp-and-circumstance will feature commencement addresses by Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as well as appearances by Lady Gaga, BTS, and more.

The special, dubbed “Dear Class of 2020”, promises “festival-style lineup” with a variety of programming. There will be formal speeches, graduation day-themed discussions, and even musical performances — all while adhering to quarantine restrictions. Taking place on Saturday, July 6th, the ceremony will last multiple hours and stream live on the YouTube Originals channel and the Learn@Home website.



In addition to the Obamas’ individual commencement speeches and joint address, Michelle Obama’s Reach Higher initiative will kick off the event with an hour-long program. Other confirmed commencement speakers include BTS, Lady Gaga, former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, and Malala Yousafzai.

YouTube has arranged for a handful of other special appearances, too, by Alicia Keys, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Chloe x Halle, and Zendaya. YouTube creators Jackie Aina, AsapSCIENCE, Dude Perfect, Mr. Kate, and The Try Guys will also turn up for the event.

Afterwards, BTS will perform at a “virtual grad night after-party” alongside other as-yet-unannounced artists. It seems likely that at least one of the aforementioned musicians will make a cameo, if not perform at the after-party through their own livestream. Considering this whole thing is being thrown and funded by YouTube, it very well could be the coolest graduation after-party ever thrown, albeit online.

In a statement, YouTube’s global head of content, Susanne Daniels, explained why the video streaming platform decided to go big for the class of 2020. “Graduation is a tradition that students and families look forward to and with the current state of the world, YouTube is lending some inspiration in the form of a virtual commencement,” said Daniels. “We hope bringing together noteworthy, influential speakers along with performances from some of their favorite artists will provide encouragement for the students who have worked so hard to get here.”