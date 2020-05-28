Pearl Jam, Brandi Carlile, Ben Gibbard to Play All in WA COVID-19 Relief Concert

Brandie Carlile and Ben Gibbard, photos by Ben Kaye; Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips

Washington’s finest are coming together for a livestream benefit event dubbed “All in WA: A Concert for COVID-19 Relief”. Set to take place Wednesday, June 10th at 10:00 p.m. EDT/7:00 p.m. PDT, the concert will feature a number of local musicians and personalities.

Among the confirmed talent are Pearl Jam, Brandi Carlile, Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Mackelmore, comedian Joel McHale, Allen Stone, Mary Lambert, and The Black Tones, all Washington state natives. Some famous transplanted residents will also appear, including Dave Matthews, Ciara and her husband/Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. More guests will be announced soon.



The concert will broadcast live on Amazon Music’s Twitch, as well as on local Seattle NBC affiliates KING 5 and KONG. Amazon Prime will also host video after its live airing.

“All in WA” is a statewide relief effort raising money to support Washington residents impacted by the coronavirus pandemic on all levels. The group’s fund has already raised $20 million of a $65 million goal, and concert viewers will be directed to donate during the show. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has pledged to match individual donations under $1 million, up to a total of $25 million.

More information on the program and livestream concert is available at the “All in WA” website, where you can also make a donation.

Editor’s Note:If you’re a fan of our content, consider supporting Consequence of Soundby visiting our newly launched web storeand picking up one of our custom face masks. A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Artist Relief Fund.