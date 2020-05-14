Peter Hook to Stream Concert Film Featuring Joy Division’s Entire Catalog

Peter Hook & The Light, photo by Martin O'Neill

This year marks both the 40th anniversary of Joy Division’s final album, Closer, and the death of late frontman Ian Curtis. The band’s surviving members are commemorating in a number of ways, including a vinyl reissue of the former and a tribute livestream event for the latter. Now we can add a new concert film to that list, as Peter Hook & The Light have announced a stream of the previously unreleased So This Is Permanent.

The film captures an exclusive, 500-capacity show that Peter Hook & The Light’s played at Christ Church in Macclesfield, England, Curtis’ hometown in 2015. The special gig saw the the band run through Joy Division’s entire catalog to celebrate what was then the group’s 35th anniversary. Technically, three tracks were released from this show prior to now, but the entire concert itself has never been broadcast — making Monday’s livestream its official premiere.



The footage will be available for 24 hours beginning May 18th at 7:00 a.m. ET on Joy Division’s YouTube and Facebook pages, as well as The Lights’ Facebook. While the concert film will be free to watch, Peter Hook and company highly encourage viewers to donate to the Epilepsy Society in honor of Curtis, who suffered from the disease.

In addition, a DVD and 3-CD set of the three-hour long performance will be released by Live Here Now sometime in mid-June. Proceeds will again benefit the Epilepsy Society, and pre-orders are going on now.

Speaking of the So This Is Permanent performance in a press release, Hook said,

“The idea of coming back to Macclesfield, Ian’s hometown and to the church Ian attended as a child as well as in his youth, was wonderful. I wanted to do something different, something unique. I love playing our songs and what better opportunity could there be than to play every song Joy Division ever wrote and recorded. They thought I was mad. I thought I was mad but we pulled it off. We played every song in one go. It was so emotional. I was so proud. I did it for Ian.”