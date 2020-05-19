Phoebe Bridgers Reveals New Single “I See You”: Stream

Phoebe Bridgers, photo by Olof Grind

Phoebe Bridgers has broken off another single from her forthcoming Punisher album. It’s dubbed “I See You” and streaming below. The indie songwriter has also announced a series of upcoming virtual “tour dates”.

Today’s track was originally named “ICU”, but tweaked recently in light of the ongoing health crisis. (Or as Bridgers succinctly put it in a statement, “*gestures at entire world*”.) Per the indie songwriter, “I See You” is about her breakup with her drummer.



“We dated for a few years, made music every day, and were extremely codependent,” explained our former Artist of the Month. “We became like family to each other, so our breakup was extremely tough. But if this tells you anything about our relationship, we wrote this song together, just like everything else.”

As for Bridgers’ new slate of livestream events, they’re scattered throughout the end of May and early June. Rather than actual, physical venues, Bridgers’ itinerary — complete with a cheeky and fun tour poster — has her playing from her kitchen, bed, and bathroom. Find the dates of her so-called “World, Tour” ahead.

Punisher, which features all of boygenius and Conor Oberst, is due out June 19th through Dead Oceans. Revisit previous singles “Kyoto” and “Garden Song”.

Phoebe Bridgers “World, Tour” Livestream Dates:

05/26 – Kitchen w/ Hooligan Magazine @ 8 p.m. EDT

05/28 – Bathroom w/ Noisey and Vice @ 8 p.m. EDT

06/04 – Bed w/ DIY Magazine @ 7 p.m. UK

06/06 – Bed @ TBD