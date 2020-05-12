Livestream Phosphorescent’s Haunting Set at Pickathon Music Festival

This week, Consequence of Sound is once again teaming up with Pickathon Music Festival to stream past festival performances. This week, we’ll be sharing sets from Phosphorescent, Built to Spill, Warpaint, and Joseph.

First up is Phosphorescent’s shimmery, haunted country rock set from 2018, which came in support of Matthew Houck’s seventh LP, C’est La Vie. It’s streaming live on our Facebook page beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET.



On Thursday, we’ll be streaming Built to Spill’s 2018 performance at Pickathon. Sets from Warpaint and Joseph will follow on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, respectively.

All the performances can be viewed on our Facebook page.

Proceeds from Pickathon’s “A Concert A Day” livestreaming series benefit MusiCares’ COVD-19 Relief Fund. Viewers can donate to the fund directly on Facebook.