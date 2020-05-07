Menu
Livestream Mac DeMarco’s and Nathaniel Rateliff’s Pickathon Music Festival Performances

Airing on our Facebook page on Thursday and Friday afternoon

on May 07, 2020, 1:25pm
Mac DeMarco at Pickathon 2014
Consequence of Sound is teaming up with Pickathon Music Festival to stream past festival performances from Mac DeMarco and Nathaniel Rateliff.

DeMarco’s 2014 set from Pickathon’s Woods Stage streams today beginning at 4:00 p.m. EDT / 1:00 p.m. PDT. At the time, DeMarco was supporting his stellar sophomore album, Salad Days.

A full recording of Rateliff’s 2019 performance at the Woods Stage airs the same time tomorrow.

Both performances can be viewed on our Facebook page.

Proceeds from Pickathon’s “A Concert A Day” livestreaming series benefit MusiCares’ COVD-19 Relief Fund. Viewers can donate to the fund directly on Facebook.

