Pink Floyd Stream 1970 TV Performance for Free on YouTube

An Hour with Pink Floyd- KQED

We’ve reached another Friday during this period of isolation, and as a reward, Pink Floyd have unlocked another classic concert film. Following screenings of Pulse and Live At Pompeii, the band is today unveiling a recording of its 1970 performance at San Francisco television station KQED.

“An Hour with Pink Floyd: KQED” features a six-song set of “Atom Heart Mother”, “Cymbaline”, “Grantchester Meadows”, “Green is the Colour”, and” Careful with that Axe Eugene” as performed by David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Richard Wright, and Nick Mason.



The film was previously released in Pink Floyd’s 2016 box set, The Early Years: 1965-1972, but for the next the week fans can enjoy it for free on YouTube beginning at 12:00 p.m. EDT. Watch below.