Polo G Unleashes New Album The GOAT: Stream

The fast-rising Chicago rapper Polo G has returned with his sophomore album, and if its title is any indication, he’s pretty confident with the end result. Entitled The GOAT, the 16-track LP is streaming below via Apple Music and Spotify.
Joining Polo G on the Die a Legend follow-up are Lil Baby, Stunna 4 Vegas, Mustard, and BJ The Chicago Kid. There’s also a posthumous collaboration with Juice WRLD called “Flex”.
In the lead-up to the new album’s release, Polo G has unveiled “No Stupid” and “DND”. He also recently appeared alongside Lil Durk and Lil Baby on “3 Headed Goat”.
The GOAT Artwork:
The GOAT Tracklist:
01. Don’t Believe The Hype (Intro)
02. Heartless (feat. Mustard)
03. Martin & Gina
04. Flex (feat. Juice WRLD)
05. Go Stupid (feat. Stunna 4 Vegas & NLE Choppa)
06. 21
07. 33
08. I Know
09. Beautiful Pain (Losin My Mind)
10. No Matter What
11. Be Something (feat. Lil Baby)
12. Relentless
13. DND
14. Chinatown
15. Trials & Tribulations
16. Wishing For A Hero (feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)