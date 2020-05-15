Polo G Unleashes New Album The GOAT: Stream

Polo G

The fast-rising Chicago rapper Polo G has returned with his sophomore album, and if its title is any indication, he’s pretty confident with the end result. Entitled The GOAT, the 16-track LP is streaming below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Joining Polo G on the Die a Legend follow-up are Lil Baby, Stunna 4 Vegas, Mustard, and BJ The Chicago Kid. There’s also a posthumous collaboration with Juice WRLD called “Flex”.



In the lead-up to the new album’s release, Polo G has unveiled “No Stupid” and “DND”. He also recently appeared alongside Lil Durk and Lil Baby on “3 Headed Goat”.

The GOAT Artwork:

The GOAT Tracklist:

01. Don’t Believe The Hype (Intro)

02. Heartless (feat. Mustard)

03. Martin & Gina

04. Flex (feat. Juice WRLD)

05. Go Stupid (feat. Stunna 4 Vegas & NLE Choppa)

06. 21

07. 33

08. I Know

09. Beautiful Pain (Losin My Mind)

10. No Matter What

11. Be Something (feat. Lil Baby)

12. Relentless

13. DND

14. Chinatown

15. Trials & Tribulations

16. Wishing For A Hero (feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)