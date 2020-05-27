Primavera Sound Reveals 2021 Lineup: Gorillaz, Tame Impala, The Strokes, Pavement & More

Gorillaz (David Brendan Hall), Tame Impala, and The Strokes (Carlo Cavaluzzi) to play Primavera Sound 2021

Good things come to those who wait: Primavera Sound has unveiled the lineup for its rescheduled 20th anniversary festival, and it’s even more stacked than before.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Barcelona, Spain music festival was forced to push back its celebratory 20th edition to 2021. Festival organizers put that time in quarantine to good use, as they’ve managed to expand an already impressive lineup with several exciting additions.



Joining previously confirmed acts including Pavement, The Strokes, Iggy Pop, Beck, The National, and Tyler the Creator are Gorillaz, Tame Impala, FKA twigs, Charli XCX, and Jamie xx.

Also set to play Primavera Sound in 2021 are Bad Bunny, Bikini Kill, Bauhaus, The Jesus & Mary Chain, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Dinosaur Jr., IDLES, Jawbox, Young Thug, BROCKHAMPTON, Caribou, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, Earl Sweatshirt, Yo La Tengo, Rina Sawayama, DJ Shadow, Jehnny Beth, King Krule, Jamila Woods, 100 gecs, Jorja Smith, Caroline Polachek, Big Freedia, Shellac, Fontaines D.C., Mariah the Scientist, Faye Webster, Little Simz, Les Savy Fav, Fatima Yamaha, Black Lips, Metronomy, Cuban Doll, Black Midi, and Jenny Hvall, with many more acts still to be announced.

Primavera Sound goes down June 2nd-6th at Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona. All tickets purchased for the 2020 festival will be honored for the 2021 event. If you don’t already have tickets, you can purchase them beginning June 3rd via the festival’s website. You can also purchase tickets here.