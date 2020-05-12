Prince and the Revolution Concert Film to Stream on YouTube This Weekend

Prince and the Revolution

Your weekend just got a lot more funky: Prince and the Revolution: Live, the famed 1985 concert film capturing Prince’s iconic “Purple Rain Tour”, will stream for free on YouTube this weekend.

Recorded on March 30th, 1985 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York, the concert film features a thrilling 20-song performance by Prince and The Revolution. They played all nine songs from Purple Rain, including a 20-minute version of the title track to close the concert. The setlist also included five songs from 1999, as well as several rarities and B-Sides from both albums.



Joining Prince on stage was The Revolution’s Wendy Melvoin (guitar), Lisa Coleman (keyboards), Dr. Fink (keyboards), Mark Brown (bass), Eric Leeds (saxophone), and Bobby Z. (drums)., along with Sheila E. and Mike Weaver.

The concert film was originally released in 1985 on VHS and LaserDisc, followed by a DVD release included with the 2017 Purple Rain Remastered & Deluxe Edition.

Beginning Thursday, May 14th at 8:00 p.m. EDT, it will stream on Prince’s YouTube channel for 72 hours (tune in below). Bobby Z. will participate in a pre-show Q&A with fans beginning at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

Proceeds from the livestream will support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization. Viewers will have the option to donate, with Google matching each donation up to $5M million.

To coincide with the live stream, the audio from the concert has been remastered by longtime Prince mastering engineer Bernie Grundman, and will be available officially in digital format for the first time beginning Friday, May 15th.

Prince and the Revolution: Live Tracklist:

01. Let’s Go Crazy (6:03)

02. Delirious (2:51)

03. 1999 (5:51)

04. Little Red Corvette (3:39)

05. Take Me With U (4:57)

06. Yankee Doodle Dandy (3:53)

07. Do Me Baby (4:51)

08. Irresistible Bitch (1:56)

09. Possessed (4:25)

10. How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore (7:19)

11. Let’s Pretend We’re Married (2:11)

12. International Lover (2:01)

13. God (7:46)

14. Computer Blue (4:15)

15. Darling Nikki (3:30)

16. The Beautiful Ones (6:50)

17. When Doves Cry (9:29)

18. I Would Die 4 U (3:27)

19. Baby I’m A Star (10:57)

20. Purple Rain (19:26)