Psycho Las Vegas Festival Won’t Take Place in 2020 Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Psycho Las Vegas 2021

The Psycho Las Vegas Festival will no longer take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, organizers hope to have most of the scheduled acts return for the 2021 edition of the multi-day event at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

This year’s edition, slated for August 13th-16th, was set to feature Danzig, Mercyful Fate, Emperor, The Flaming Lips, Blue Öyster Cult, Down, Mayhem, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, and many more acts. According to a statement from organizers, “nearly all bands have signed on for the new dates but we are awaiting confirmation from one final artist before presenting our updated lineup.” Those new dates, which include the Psycho Swim pre-party, run August 19th-22th, 2021.



Technically, the event is being rescheduled, which means ticket holders can use their 2020 passes toward 2021. However, there will be an option to obtain a full refund once the 2021 lineup is officially announced. A full statement reads as follows:

“Attention current & future ticket holders: Gambling is in our blood but we can’t roll the dice on this one — Psycho Swim & Psycho Las Vegas have been rescheduled to August 19-22, 2021. Nearly all bands have signed on for the new dates but we are awaiting confirmation from one final artist before presenting our updated lineup. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Once our updated lineup is announced, refunds will be available for anyone who can’t join us in 2021, and hotel rooms purchased through the Fan Block will be automatically refunded.”

Other acts that were set to play the 2020 event include Ty Segall, Warpaint, Thursday, Pinback, Wolves in the Throne Room, Obituary, Ulver, Zola Jesus, Boris, Pig Destroyer, Windhand, and more.

Keep up with the latest Psycho Las Vegas updates via the festival’s official site.