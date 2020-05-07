Queen’s Brian May Severely Tears Butt Muscle in a “Moment of Over-Enthusiastic Gardening”

Brian May of Queen, photo by David Brendan Hall

Talk about some fat bottomed pain! Legendary Queen guitarist Brian May severely tore his buttock muscle during a “moment of over-enthusiastic gardening,” resulting in excruciating discomfort and a visit to the hospital.

In an Instagram post, the guitar icon posted a still photo of himself with a protective face mask, and a video of himself being wheeled through hospital hallways from his perspective. With the current COVID-19 pandemic on everyone’s minds, the 72-year-old May assured fans in his written post that “the virus didn’t get [him] yet,” going on to explain that he “managed to rip [his] Gluteus Maximus to shreds.” In fact, the injury has left the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer unable “to walk for a while … or sleep, without a lot of assistance.”



The guitar legend’s full post reads as follows:

“Reality check! For me. No – the Virus didn’t get me yet – thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away. But me?? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands … I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job – this is a couple of days ago – and I won’t be able to walk for a while … or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless. So, folks … I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy – I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back – but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri.”

May has plenty of time to heal up, as Queen + Adam Lambert had to postpone their spring European “Rhapsody Tour” due to the pandemic. The outing was supposed to kick off on May 24th, but has been rescheduled for 2021, with tickets available here.

In news beyond May’s gluteus maximus, the guitarist just told Rolling Stone that he doesn’t think there will be a sequel to the Oscar-winning Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. The veteran rocker admitted there has been conversations — including a potential follow-up film documenting singer Freddie Mercury’s final years, from the time he learned he contracted HIV in 1985 through his death in 1991 — but ultimately they’re not interested in covering that period on film right now.

“I’m not saying it’s impossible because there is a great story there, but we don’t feel that’s the story we want to tell at the moment,” explained May.