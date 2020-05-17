Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

R.I.P. Lynn Shelton, Acclaimed Indie Filmmaker Dead at 54

Director of Humpday, Your Sister's Sister, Sword of Trust, and several series

by
on May 17, 2020, 12:51pm
0 comments
RIP Lynn Shelton
Sword of Trust (IFC Films)

Lynn Shelton, acclaimed independent filmmaker of Humpday, Your Sister’s Sister, and last year’s Sword of Trust, passed away in Los Angeles on Friday. She was 54.

Shelton’s longtime publicist Adam Kersh confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she died as a result of a previously unidentified blood disorder.

Born in Ohio, Shelton attended Oberlin College before going on to study Drama at Seattle’s University of Washington. She continued exploring the arts in New York City, receiving a Master’s of Fine Arts in photography and related media at the School of Visual Arts.

After cutting her teeth as a film editor in the industry, Shelton began setting the template for the indie filmmaking movement of the aughts. Her 2006 debut We Go Way Back turned heads at that year’s Slamdance Festival, but it was 2009’s Humpday that made her a name and opened doors.

From there, Shelton knocked out one indie hit after the other, including 2011’s star-studded Your Sister’s Sister, 2013’s Grand Jury Prize-nominated Sundance hit Touchy Feely, and last year’s critically acclaimed dramedy Sword of Trust.

Outside of film, Shelton amassed quite a resume in television, having directed several episodes for The Good PlaceGLOWNew GirlMad Men, and this year’s Little Fires Everywhere.

Prior to her passing, Shelton had been working on a new script with her Sword of Trust lead Marc Maron. The two had also been dating for the past year.

“I am leveled, heartbroken, and in complete shock, and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment,” Maron said in a statement. “She was a beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist. Her spirit was pure joy. She made me happy. I made her happy. We were happy. I made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot. We were starting a life together. I really can’t believe what is happening. This is a horrendous, sad loss.”

She is survived by her son Milo, her husband Kevin Seal, her parents, and her siblings.

Below, we’ve collected several tributes from her colleagues.

Previous Story
Martin Shkreli Denied Early Release From Prison
Next Story
Mike Patton Performs “Speak Spanish or Die” in Quarantine with Stormtroopers of Death: Watch
No comments