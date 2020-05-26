R.I.P. Richard Herd, Seinfeld’s Mr. Wilhelm Dies at 87

Richard Herd as Mr. Wilhelm on Seinfeld

Richard Herd, the veteran character actor who played George’s boss Mr. Wilhelm on Seinfeld, has died at the age of 87.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Herd passed away Tuesday, May 26th, at his home in Los Angeles from cancer-related causes.



Between 1995 and 1998, Herd appeared in 11 episodes of Seinfeld, playing Matt Wilhelm, George Constanza’s boss at the New York Yankees. Mr. Wilhelm’s first appearance came on the season 6 episode “The Jimmy”, and his character was central to the plot of several other memorable episodes, including “The Wink”, “The Hot Tub”, ‘The Checks”, “The Bottle Deposit”, and “The Millennium”. Herd later reprised the role for the series’ finale episode.

Aside from Seinfeld, Herd was known for his roles in various Star Trek series, including as the Klingon L’Kor on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and as Admiral Owen Park on both Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Renegades. He also starred in the popular NBC sci-fi miniseries V, and appeared in episodes of M*A*S*H, The Rockford Files, and Quantum Leap. On the film front, Herd had roles in All the President’s Men and The China Syndrome.