R.I.P. Sam Lloyd, Scrubs Actor Dies at 56

Scrubs actor Sam Lloyd

Sam Lloyd, who played Ted Buckland on Scrubs, has died at the age of 55 following a brief battle with brain cancer.

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence confirmed Lloyd’s passing on Twitter: “Thinking a lot about Sam Lloyd today… Truly such a kind, sweet guy. He will be missed by so many.”



Earlier this year, after experiencing headaches, Lloyd underwent a CT scan, which revealed the presence of a tumor on his brain. Unfortunately, further tests showed the cancer had spread to his lungs, liver, spine, and jaw.

Following his diagnosis, several of Lloyd’s former Scrubs cast members banded together to raise money for Lloyd and his family. To date, the GoFundMe campaign has collected nearly 160,000 in donations.

Lloyd’s other television credits include guest starring roles on The West Wing, Malcom in the Middle, Desperate Housewives, Spin City, and 3rd Rock From the Sun, and Cougar Town. He also appeared in films such as Flubber, Galaxy Quest, and The Brothers Solomon.

Outside of acting, Lloyd was a classically trained a capella singer, whose group The Blanks appeared in several episodes of Scrubs. He also played bass in a Beatles tribute band called The Butties.

Lloyd is survived by his wife Vanessa and his young son Weston. He was also the nephew of Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd.

