Radiohead Streaming Legendary Bonnaroo 2006 Concert on YouTube

Radiohead at Bonnaroo 2006, photo via YouTube

Radiohead are continuing their quarantine concert series and releasing another gem from the vault. Today, Thursday May 7th, the legendary rockers are sharing footage from their legendary 2006 performance at Bonnaroo. Tune in below beginning at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

The Bonnaroo performance arrived three years after Hail to the Thief and a year before Radiohead’s most recent consensus masterpiece, 2007’s In Rainbows. What’s remarkable is how much of In Rainbows they played: “15 Step”, “Bodysnatchers”, “Weird Fishes/Arpeggi”, “Nude”, “House of Cards”, and “Videotape” all made appearances. They played more In Rainbows than they did Hail to the Thief! Via Setlist.fm, they also performed six songs from OK Computer, five from Kid A, and four from Amnesiac. Check out the setlist below.



In an Instagram post, Jonny Greenwood called Bonnaroo 2006 “the best festival experience I’ve ever had in America.” He added.

“I hope the heat, dust, and smell of fine Southern whiskey comes over as well as the songs — and I hope that we get back to live music soon.”

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Radiohead had been planning some of that live music for 2021, though those plans are now in flux.

Last Thursday, the band streamed their performance at Coachella 2012. The night before, Thom Yorke debuted “Plasticine Figures”on Fallon.

Setlist:



There There

2 + 2 = 5

15 Step

Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

Exit Music (for a Film)

Kid A

Dollars and Cents

Videotape

No Surprises

Paranoid Android

The Gloaming

The National Anthem

Climbing Up the Walls

Nude

Street Spirit (Fade Out)

The Bends

Myxomatosis

How to Disappear Completely

Encore:

You and Whose Army?

Pyramid Song

Like Spinning Plates

Fake Plastic Trees

Bodysnatchers

Lucky

Idioteque

Karma Police

Encore 2:

House of Cards

Everything in Its Right Place