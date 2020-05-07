Menu
Radiohead Streaming Legendary Bonnaroo 2006 Concert on YouTube

Jonny Greenwood remembers it as "the best festival experience I've ever had in America"

on May 07, 2020, 12:00am
Radiohead at Bonnaroo
Radiohead at Bonnaroo 2006, photo via YouTube

Radiohead are continuing their quarantine concert series and releasing another gem from the vault. Today, Thursday May 7th, the legendary rockers are sharing footage from their legendary 2006 performance at Bonnaroo. Tune in below beginning at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

The Bonnaroo performance arrived three years after Hail to the Thief and a year before Radiohead’s most recent consensus masterpiece, 2007’s In Rainbows. What’s remarkable is how much of In Rainbows they played: “15 Step”, “Bodysnatchers”, “Weird Fishes/Arpeggi”, “Nude”, “House of Cards”, and “Videotape” all made appearances. They played more In Rainbows than they did Hail to the Thief! Via Setlist.fm, they also performed six songs from OK Computer, five from Kid A, and four from Amnesiac. Check out the setlist below.

In an Instagram post, Jonny Greenwood called Bonnaroo 2006 “the best festival experience I’ve ever had in America.” He added.

“I hope the heat, dust, and smell of fine Southern whiskey comes over as well as the songs — and I hope that we get back to live music soon.”

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Radiohead had been planning some of that live music for 2021, though those plans are now in flux.

Last Thursday, the band streamed their performance at Coachella 2012. The night before, Thom Yorke debuted “Plasticine Figures”on Fallon.

Setlist:

There There
2 + 2 = 5
15 Step
Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
Exit Music (for a Film)
Kid A
Dollars and Cents
Videotape
No Surprises
Paranoid Android
The Gloaming
The National Anthem
Climbing Up the Walls
Nude
Street Spirit (Fade Out)
The Bends
Myxomatosis
How to Disappear Completely

Encore:
You and Whose Army?
Pyramid Song
Like Spinning Plates
Fake Plastic Trees
Bodysnatchers
Lucky
Idioteque
Karma Police

Encore 2:
House of Cards
Everything in Its Right Place

