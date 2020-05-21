Radiohead’s The King of Limbs: From the Basement Streaming on YouTube For First Time

Radiohead's The King of Limbs - From the Basement Live Session

Radiohead are flipping the script for the latest installment of their quarantine concert series. Whereas past editions have featured classic festival performances at Bonnaroo and Coachella, this week the band is taking fans into the basement.

For the first time, Radiohead’s 2011 performance video, The King of Limbs: Live from the Basement, will be available to stream for free on YouTube. Recorded at London’s Maida Vale Studios by producer Nigel Godrich, the film features performances of all eight tracks from Radiohead’s 2011 album, The King of Limbs, as well as non-album singles “The Daily Mail”, “Staircase”, and “Supercollider”.



The performance also features an expanded lineup, as Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, Colin Greenwood, Ed O’Brien, and Phil Selway are joined by Clive Dream on drums, as well as by a horn section.

In a tweet announcing the stream, Yorke commented, “Turning The King of Limbs into a live performance and filming it was a strange and wild thing, we were not sure if it would work. Thanks to everyone’s dedication and commitment it ended up being, for me, one of my favourite musical experiences.”

The King of Limbs: Live from the Basement is streaming on Radiohead’s YouTube channel beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET. Watch below.