Rage Against the Machine Postpone Reunion Tour Until 2021

Rage Against the Machine

The revolution will have to wait. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rage Against the Machine have pushed their reunion tour to 2021.

The band had already postponed the first leg of dates scheduled for March, April, and May. But with the virus likely preventing any large-scale events from taking place for the foreseeable future, the entire tour has now been altered.



A majority of the band’s North American dates have been rescheduled for next summer, with Run the Jewels still serving as support. The jaunt is scheduled to begin in El Paso, Texas on June 3rd and run through August.

Tickets for the postponed dates will be honored for the rescheduled shows. Additionally, fans can request a refund.

Whether Rage intends to make good on any canceled or postponed festival appearances remains to be seen. The band had been announced to play Coachella (which has been rescheduled for October), Boston Calling, Firefly Music Festival, and Ottawa Bluesfest, as well as several European music festivals. Update: Ottawa Bluesfest has confirmed that Rage Against the Machine will appear at the festival in 2021.

Rage Against the Machine 2021 Tour Dates:

06/03 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center ^

06/05 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center ^

06/07 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^

06/08 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena ^

06/11 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ^

06/12 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena ^

06/15 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

06/17 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome ^

06/19 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE ^

06/21 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

06/23 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

06/25 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place ^

05/09 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center ^

07/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^

07/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center ^

07/07 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center ^

07/09 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center ^

07/10 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre ^

07/12 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre ^

07/22 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

07/23 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^

07/26 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^

07/27 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^

07/29 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center ^

08/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/10 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

08/14 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena ^

08/15 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena ^

08/17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena ^

08/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^

08/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ^

^ = w/ Run the Jewels