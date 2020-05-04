Real-Life Haunted House from The Conjuring to be Live-Streamed for Charity

The Conjuring House

Imagine spending your quarantine inside a haunted house. That’s currently a reality for the Heinzen family, who are living in the real-life house that inspired The Conjuring. Fortunately for them, evil spirits won’t be the only forces lurking their halls.

Starting this Saturday, May 9th at 12:00 p.m. EST, Dark Zone Productions will open the doors to the Heinzen’s spooky house with an exclusive and fully immersive live stream. The week-long event will help raise funds for three COVID-19 related charities: World Cental Kitchen, Gary Sinise Foundation, and Global Giving.



As a press release details, both skeptics and believers will have an interactive look inside the world renowned house. It will all be live, so if something happens, you’ll see it in real time. There will also be a number of spooktacular events, from multiple investigations and tests to interviews with paranormal celebrities.

If you recall, the Heinzens reported hauntings last summer, so don’t be surprised if you do see something go bump in the night. Then again, they also used that opportunity to announce future renovations to bring in guests, and with the whole world shut down and all, perhaps this was their way of pivoting? Whatever.

Like Fox Mulder, this writer wants to believe, and hopes this event reveals something revelatory. It’s not too much of a stretch, especially since this pandemic has already seen the confirmation of UFO sightings. At the very least, it’ll be a nice substitute for September’s third Conjuring movie that will almost certainly be pushed back.

For those interested (or brave enough) to visit the house, head here for more information. You can also revisit the 2013 film with The Horror Virgin below.

