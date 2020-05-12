Rivers Cuomo covers Nirvana

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has kept busy during quarantine by hosting a semi-regular Zoom webinar for fans, during which he’s answered questions, offered play-throughs, and even performed some songs. During a recent installment, as Stereogum points out, Cuomo did his best Post Malone impersonation and covered Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box”. His version was played on piano, next to a giant plant and a bottle of hand sanitizer. Watch below.

In related news, over the weekend Weezer made their Simpsons debut on an episode called “The Hateful Eight Year Olds”. They also recently debuted a new track called “Hero”, from their upcoming, but currently-delayed new studio album, Van Weezer.

