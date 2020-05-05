Robert Rodriguez Directed a Season 2 Episode of The Mandalorian

Robert Rodriguez, via Twitter

Robert Rodriguez is no stranger to tales of violent outlaws and children in danger. Now, the creative mind behind the Sin City and Spy Kids franchises has confirmed his work directing a Season 2 episode of The Mandalorian.

In a May 4th post on Twitter, Rodriguez shared a picture of himself and a certain green puppet. “I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe,” he wrote.



Season 2 is expected to debut in October. While Disney is usually tight-lipped about these things, the House of Mouse has been strategically leaking details about their only universally-adored Star Wars property. In March we learned that Rosario Dawson will take up the dual lightsabers of fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano, and yesterday Peyton Reed (Ant Man and its sequel) was allowed to announce his own involvement in Season 2.

By bringing in A-list talent, Disney is thinking both short- and long-term. The casting of Taika Waititi as an IG robot in Season 1 opened the door for him to direct a Mandalorian episode; and that experience allowed both LucasFilm and Waititi to feel comfortable collaborating again. Waitit is now confirmed to be writing and directing a new Star Wars movie. The hiring of Robert Rodriguez doesn’t mean he’ll be developing his own trilogy or Disney Plus series, but you can bet those discussions have taken place.

Disney has already begun production on The Mandalorian Season 3. In the meantime, you can take Baby Yoda for a spin with The Child Die-Cut Vinyl containing The Mandalorian’s musical theme.

Elsewhere in a galaxy far, far away, work has begun on an Obi-Wan Kenobi series, a Disney Plus series from Russian Doll’s Lesley Headland, a Rogue One prequel series, a game show hosted by Jar Jar Binks that absolutely nobody asked for, and new Star Wars movies from Kevin Feige and Rian Johnson.