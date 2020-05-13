Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Uploads Hundreds of Video Clips From Past Induction Ceremonies to YouTube

Robert Plant with Led Zeppelin in 1995

Over the course of this period of self-isolation, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has opened its vault and uploaded hundreds of video clips from past induction ceremonies to YouTube.

The initial batch of uploads consists of video from last year’s ceremony enshrining Radiohead, The Cure, Stevie Nicks, Roxy Music, and others. There’s both performance footage — including Stevie Nicks teaming with Harry Styles for “Stop Draggin’ My Heart” — as well as each act’s respective induction speech.



Since then, the Rock Hall has posted video from Neil Young’s 1995 induction, including Eddie Vedder’s introduction and their on-stage collaboration of “Fuckin’ Up”; Talking Heads’ 2002 induction and the band’s subsequent live reunion; and Prince’s 2004 induction, which saw him take the stage and rip through “Kiss”, “Sign ‘O’ the Times”, and “Let’s Go Crazy”

You can also find video of Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith performing together in 1995; U2 and Mick Jagger joining forces for “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” in 2005; The Pretenders’ on-stage team-up with Neil Young in 2005; and classic clips from Little Richard’s various performances over the years.

All told, over 200 videos have been uploaded so far, and new clips are being added each week. Check out some of our personal favorite clips below, and head to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s YouTube channel to see the full archive.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 induction ceremony has been postponed until November. This year’s class includes Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex, and The Doobie Brothers.

Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith in 1995:

Talking Heads Perform “Burning Down the House in 2002:

Prince Performs “Let’s Go Crazy” in 2004:

Neil Young and Eddie Vedder Perform “Fuckin’ Up” in 1995:

U2 and Mick Jagger Perform “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of”

The Stooges Perform “Burning Up”

Little Richard Performs “Lucille” in 1997

Lauryn Hill Covers Nina Simon’s “Black Is the Color of My True Love’s Hair”:

The Pretenders and Neil Young Perform “My City Was Gone” in 2005: