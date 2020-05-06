Roger Deakins and Wife Launch New Filmmaking Podcast

The Village (Buena Vista)

Roger Deakins is taking his talents to audio. With every major Hollywood production shutdown, the Academy Award-winning cinematography (The Shawshank Redemption, Fargo, Blade Runner 2049), has launched a podcast with his wife James that they’ve aptly dubbed, Team Deakins.

The goal of the series is to offer a platform for Deakins to dispense his wisdom for either young filmmakers or cinephiles who pick up their jaws and wonder how he achieved such sterling, magnificent portraits.



“Over the years, we have done many Q&As and, afterwards, answered individual questions and realized that we often answer the same questions,” James Deakins told Collider. “So the idea of a podcast came to me late last year and Roger thought it would be something interesting.”

James went on to credit the “shelter in place” as motivation for the series, and admitted to there being a learning curve for the two of them. However, she said they have “so many ideas for episodes” and plenty of interested guests.

“We find ourselves continually coming back to the collaborative nature of the film business and this makes us want to delve into all the areas of making a film,” she went on to add. “We also discovered that having a young cinematographer, Matt Wyman, join us in this really added to the podcast and its relevance.”

As of publication, they’ve dropped six podcasts and have discussed everything from lighting to composition. Considering the Deakins name has been attached to, well, just about every filmmaker that matters … we’re expecting big things from Team Deakins. Subscribe now via Apple Podcasts.

