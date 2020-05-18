Roger Waters Performs “Mother” in Quarantine: Watch

Roger Waters performs "Mother" in quarantine

This period of social isolation has proven quite fruitful for fans of Pink Floyd. In addition to the band’s weekly YouTube concert series, both David Gilmour and Roger Waters have streamed their own distinct solo performances from quarantine. On Sunday, Waters returned with his latest such video: a socially-distant rendition of Pink Floyd’s “Mother”.

The video, which you can see below, features Waters and his touring band (including Lucius!) performing The Wall track from their respective homes. “Social distancing is a necessary evil in COVID world,” Waters wrote to introduce the video. “Watching ‘Mother’ reminds me just how irreplaceable the joy of being in a band is.”



Waters, who was forced to postpone his “This Is Not a Drill” North American tour because of COVID-19, previously performed “The Right to Live in Peace” and John Prine’s “Paradise” from isolation.

Meanwhile, Gilmour has been a regular presence on his wife’s “Von Trapped Family” livestream, covering songs by Leonard Cohen and Syd Barrett.

If you’re hoping all this quarantine-induced creativity might inspire a Pink Floyd reunion once things get back to normal, don’t get your hopes up. Previously, Waters said the idea of such a comeback “sounds fucking awful.”