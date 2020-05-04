Menu
Tunein Player
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Rising London Punks Rollers Of Bedlam Unveil Bedlam City Debut EP: Stream

Produced by longtime Strokes collaborator Gordon Raphael

by
on May 04, 2020, 11:38am
0 comments
Rollers Of Bedlam
Rollers Of Bedlam

Rollers Of Bedlam is a four-piece punk band hailing from London that immediately draws to mind The Libertines and The Strokes, but with a sloppy, frantic, and intriguing sound that is all their own. The group recently released its new EP Bedlam City, produced by longtime Strokes collaborator Gordon Raphael. Take a listen below, you won’t be disappointed.

Previous Story
May the Fourth Be With You: AMC Airing Halloween Movie Marathon Today
Next Story
The Twilight Zone Season 2 Cast, Directors, Episodes, and Writers Announced
No comments