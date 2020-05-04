Rollers Of Bedlam

Rollers Of Bedlam is a four-piece punk band hailing from London that immediately draws to mind The Libertines and The Strokes, but with a sloppy, frantic, and intriguing sound that is all their own. The group recently released its new EP Bedlam City, produced by longtime Strokes collaborator Gordon Raphael. Take a listen below, you won’t be disappointed.