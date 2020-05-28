Rosalía and Travis Scott Reunite on New Single “TKN”: Stream

Rosalia and Travis Scott

Rosalía has reunited with Travis Scott for a new single called “TKN”. It arrives alongside a music video directed by CANADA. Watch it below.

Discussing the song in a statement, Rosalía remarked, “Travis is an artist who I’ve admired a lot since the beginning of his career and I can’t imagine a better artist to collaborate with on this song. I feel that now is the moment to release this song, after so many months of staying indoors, missing freedom or being with people we love. I hope ‘TKN’ gives you energy, makes you dance, and gives you strength if you’re going through difficult times.”



“TKN” marks Rosalía and Scott’s second collaboration. Previously, Rosalía jumped on a remix of Scott’s “Highest in the Room” alongside Lil Baby.

It’s also Rosalía’s third single of the year following “Dolerme” and “Juro Que”. Meanwhile, Scott recently teamed up with Kid Cudi for “The Scotts”.