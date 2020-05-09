Siegfried & Roy, photo via Getty

Roy Horn, one-half of the popular Las Vegas magic duo Siegfried & Roy, has died due to complications from COVID-19. He was 75 years old.

Horn’s longtime partner, Siegfried Fischbacher, announced his passing in a statement issued Friday, May 8th “Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend,” Fischbacher said.



“From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried. Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.”

Siegfried & Roy were mainstays on the Vegas strip for over 20 years, known for their extravagant stage show which included the use of the tigers and lions. At the height of their popularity, the duo grossed $45 million a year, making them the most successful live entertainers in the history of Las Vegas, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They also appeared in several films, including Vegas Vacation and Ocean’s 11.

Tragically, Siegfried & Roy’s reign came to an abrupt end in 2003 after Horn was partially paralyzed by one of the tigers in the duo’s act. The tiger, Mantecore, knocked Horn to the floor and temporarily pinned him before biting his neck and dragging him off stage. The incident left Roy with a severed spine, critical blood loss, and several other injuries to his his body that permanently affected his ability to move, walk, and speak. However, Horn rejected the premise that he was attacked by the tiger, contending that Mantecore had simply come to his aid after he suffered a stroke.