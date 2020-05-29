Ryan Gosling to Howl as The Wolfman for Universal

Ryan Gosling, photo by Heather Kaplan

Start howling, folks: Ryan Gosling is about to get a whole lot hairier. According to Variety, the Hollywood hunk has signed on to play the Wolfman in what will be the next Universal Monsters reboot to come from Universal.

Details are scarce as of press time, but sources tell the publication that Universal has been meeting with directors over the past month. Nothing’s confirmed at the moment, but Bad Education director Cory Finley is said to be in the mix.



Orange is the New Black writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo penned the screenplay that’s based on an idea by Gosling. In fact, sources are touting Nightcrawler as an influence, which is interesting.

It goes without saying that the film follows this year’s incredibly successful reimagining of The Invisible Man, which director Leigh Whannell and Elisabeth Moss knocked out of the park this past February.

Given the prospective talent, it appears ol’ Wolfie has a fighting chance at being just as good. At the very least, it should be an improvement on the prior Wolfman reimagining with Benicio del Toro from 2010. Woof.