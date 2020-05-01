The Strokes (photo by Heather Kaplan), My Morning Jacket (photo by Ben Kaye), and Phoenix (photo by David Brendan Hall)

Had it not been for a global pandemic, this weekend would have seen thousands of music fans descend on Atlanta, Georgia for the Shaky Knees Music Festival. Despite the annual event being delayed until October 16th-18th, fans can still experience the fest over the next three days thanks to Shaky Knees TV’s Virtual Weekend.

Taking place May 1st-3rd at 8:00 p.m. EDT each day, the streaming event will feature limited-time releases of past Shaky Knees performances. Kicking things off tonight (Friday) will be My Morning Jacket’s full headlining set from 2016. Saturday, May 2nd will feature footage from The Strokes, Phoenix, Cage the Elephant, Queens of the Stone Age, Incubus, Interpol, Tenacious D, Car Seat Headrest, Eagles of Death Metal, and more. Finally, tune in on Sunday, May 3rd to catch archived sets from Beck, The National, Jimmy Eat World, The Avett Brothers, Foals, Dr. Dog, Manchester Orchestra, and others.



The virtual event will benefit Crew Nation, Music Forward Foundation’s global relief fund for touring crew members impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Watch MMJ’s set below, and head to the Shaky Knees website for all the footage.

So long as things go according to plan, Shaky Knees is set to return this fall with headliners The Strokes, The Smashing Pumpkins, and The Black Keys.