Sheryl Crow, Rufus Wainwright, David Crosby to Play Joe Biden’s Virtual Fundraiser

As much as our current POTUS would like to ignore reality, it’s not feasible to hold in-person political rallies right now. Instead, Democratic presidential candidate and presumptive nominee Joe Biden is taking things virtual with an online fundraising event dubbed “Rock Out on a Night In”, set for May 28th at 8:00 p.m. EDT.
As Variety reports, the evening will be hosted by Whoopi Goldberg and Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, a potential running mate for Biden. Musical performances will come from big-name talents Sheryl Crow, David Crosby, Joe Walsh, Rufus Wainwright, and Jimmy Buffet.
Speaking of his involvement in the fundraiser, Wainwright recounted meeting Biden at a White House LGBTQ reception hosted by President Barack Obama. Recalling the “moving” event, Wainwright wrote on Instagram, “I met a lesbian couple who were in tears. They said all their lives they have been protesting outside of the White House and now they were invited in. I was impressed with Joe Bidens’ sincerity, energy, enthusiasm and embrace of the LGBTQ community.”
Even virtually, entrance to political fundraisers doesn’t come cheap; a limited number of $250 Guest and $500 Supporter tickets are available, with further donation levels ranging from $1,000 to $100,000. Find out more and sign up for attendance via Biden’s website.
View this post on Instagram
I met Joe Biden years ago at the first LGBTQ reception since the Clinton administration hosted by Obama at the White House. It was an incredibly moving event. I met a lesbian couple who were in tears. They said all their lives they have been protesting outside of the White House and now they were invited in. I was impressed with Joe Bidens' sincerity, energy, enthusiasm and embrace of the LGBTQ community. It is now an honor to support his campaign by singing at a virtual fundraiser for his campaign tomorrow, along with @sherylcrow @whoopigoldberg @joewalshofficial and so many other wonderful people. You can swipe up on my story to purchase your ticket if you’d like to attend, but do be warned that this event is a fundraiser and I don’t decide the ticket price! 🌟