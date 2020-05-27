Sheryl Crow, Rufus Wainwright, David Crosby to Play Joe Biden’s Virtual Fundraiser

David Crosby and Sheryl Crow (photos by Ben Kaye); Rufus Wainwright

As much as our current POTUS would like to ignore reality, it’s not feasible to hold in-person political rallies right now. Instead, Democratic presidential candidate and presumptive nominee Joe Biden is taking things virtual with an online fundraising event dubbed “Rock Out on a Night In”, set for May 28th at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

As Variety reports, the evening will be hosted by Whoopi Goldberg and Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, a potential running mate for Biden. Musical performances will come from big-name talents Sheryl Crow, David Crosby, Joe Walsh, Rufus Wainwright, and Jimmy Buffet.



Speaking of his involvement in the fundraiser, Wainwright recounted meeting Biden at a White House LGBTQ reception hosted by President Barack Obama. Recalling the “moving” event, Wainwright wrote on Instagram, “I met a lesbian couple who were in tears. They said all their lives they have been protesting outside of the White House and now they were invited in. I was impressed with Joe Bidens’ sincerity, energy, enthusiasm and embrace of the LGBTQ community.”

Even virtually, entrance to political fundraisers doesn’t come cheap; a limited number of $250 Guest and $500 Supporter tickets are available, with further donation levels ranging from $1,000 to $100,000. Find out more and sign up for attendance via Biden’s website.