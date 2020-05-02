Menu
Tunein Player
Entertainment News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music, Film, and TV Headlines

Sia Premieres New Song “Saved My Life” Co-Written By Dua Lipa: Stream

A benefit track for COVID-19 relief

by
on May 02, 2020, 2:51pm
0 comments
Sia, photo by Philip Cosores
Sia, photo by Philip Cosores

The pop powerhouse Sia is back with a brand new song. Better yet, it’s a collaboration with Dua Lipa. Entitled “Saved My Life”, the song was initially debuted during the Americares Foundation’s COVID-19 benefit livestream on Friday night, and has since been released in studio form. Dua Lipa co-wrote the lyrics and Greg Kurstin served as producer. Take a listen below.

Proceeds from sales and streams of “Saved My Life” will benefit Americares and CORE Response’s relief efforts.

Earlier this year, Sia contributed the song “Original” to the film Doolittle.

Previous Story
Florence and The Machine to Perform Digital Met Gala Concert
Next Story
Chris Evans Is Reuniting the Avengers for a Virtual Hangout
No comments