Sleigh Bells, High on Fire, Poison the Well Members Perform Guns N’ Roses’ “Rocket Queen”: Watch

Members of Sleigh Bells and more cover Guns N' Roses, via YouTube

Sleigh Bells singer Alexis Krauss has joined forces with members of High on Fire, Poison the Well, and more for a quarantine cover of the Guns N’ Roses classic “Rocket Queen”. It’s the latest installment of the “Bedroom Covers” series from the Two Minutes to Late Night YouTube channel.

In addition to Krauss, the full lineup includes Two Minutes to Late Night host Jordan Olds (aka Gwarsenio Hall) on vocals and guitar; Cloak’s Billy C. Robinson on bass; High on Fire’s Chris Maggio on drums; and Poison the Well’s Ryan Primack on guitar.



Olds handles lead vocals for the first part of the Appetite for Destruction song, with Krauss providing backup on the chorus. At the 4:15 mark, Krauss (sporting an Axl Rose-like bandana on her head) takes over lead vocals, shining in the spotlight as she sings the bridge and the final chorus.

Despite the musicians coming from a wide variety of genres — noise pop (Krauss); sludge metal (Maggio); metalcore (Primack); and black metal (Robinson) — the resulting cover is cohesive and impressive. It follows the channel’s like-minded covers of AC/DC’s “Riff Raff”, Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train”, and more.

See Alexis Krauss and company cover “Rocket Queen” below.