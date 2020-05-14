Slipknot, Coheed and Cambria, and KISS Cruises Rescheduled for 2021

Slipknot (photo by Raymond Ahner); Coheed and Cambria (photo by Thaib A. Wahab); KISS (photo by Kevin RC Wilson

Planned 2020 rock cruises led by Slipknot, Coheed and Cambria, and KISS have all been postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as announced Thursday by the events’ producer Sixthman. A number of the production company’s other cruises and vacation festivals have also been moved to next year.

Slipknot had already announced that their Knotfest at Sea cruise would be postponed, but now some specific details have been revealed. Instead of setting sail from Barcelona, Spain, as it was scheduled to do this August, Knotfest at Sea will now depart from Athens, Greece in August 2021. Exact dates will be announced shortly. In addition to Slipknot, the 2020 lineup was to feature Behemoth, Anthrax, and more, but it is unknown if the same bands will be on board in 2021.



Coheed and Cambria were set to embark on their S.S. Neverender festival cruise this October, featuring a lineup that also included Taking Back Sunday, Thrice, Power Trip, and more. It will now set sail from Miami on the Norwegian Jewel in October 2021, with exact dates and updated lineup yet to be revealed.

As part of their farewell tour, KISS would have been sailing on the KISS KRUISE X beginning October 30th. That cruise will now take place in October 2021, also sailing from the Port of Miami on the Norwegian Jewel. In addition to an extensive 2020 touring itinerary, KISS had planned to play one last show at Madison Square Garden in July 2021. The new cruise schedule means the legendary rock band’s touring career will be extended to at least fall 2021, if not beyond.

Sixthman has also announced that the following festivals and cruises have also been postponed until 2021: Joe Bonamassa’s Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean II; The Broadway Cruise; All The Best Fest; Kesha’s Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride 2; and The Melissa Etheridge Cruise IV. Full details can be found at the production company’s official website.

Fans who have tickets and cabins for the 2020 events will be able to transfer them to the 2021 festivals. There’s also an option to get credit for future Sixthman events or Norwegian Cruise sailing. And those looking for a full monetary refund can do so until August 31st of this year.