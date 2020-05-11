Snoop Dogg, Tekashi 6ix9ine, and Meek Mill (photo by Nick Langlois)

Snoop Dogg and Meek Mill have both called out the media for their coverage of Tekashi 6ix9ine following his comeback single, “GOOBA”. The two vented their frustrations on Instagram, with Snoop going as far to say, “Fuck Tekashi 6ix9ine… Feel me on this, and if u don’t fuck u 2.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine got a lot of attention for his new song — it racked up over 36 million views in less than 24 hours on YouTube — and part of that praise was coming from music writers and influencers alike. Snoop Dogg and Meek Mill had enough when they saw Elliott Wilson, Rap Radar founder and a longtime hip-hop journalist, share the cover art for “GOOBA” in his Instagram Stories, notes HipHopDX.



Snoop Dogg has been a vocal critic of Tekashi 6ix9ine for a while, so it’s no surprise he was angry to see the felon slide back into the spotlight. “They gotta stop pushing this [rat] all these media outlets making snitching cool,” wrote Snoop. “I’m old school fuck 69 and everybody pushing his line right now all New York. Gz. Feel me on this and if u don’t fuck u 2. @meekmill if u allow sucka shit then us a sucka. Love u cuz stay sucka free.”

Meek Mill went after Wilson from a different angle. In his comment, he questioned why such a notoriously bad person should get more coverage than a well-deserving rising rapper. “Durkio dropped today and he the streets cmon Elliot?” wrote Meek Mill. “Post Durk shit it’s [fire] no post from Durk on a hip hop page but this???? You the og Elliot.”

Mill also had strong words for Tekashi 6ix9ine himself, calling on him to “apologize for the people he told on.” He added, “Y’all forgot that fast a ‘rat’ killed [Nispey Hussle] he wasn’t suppose to be on the streets! That’s the only thing ima day because he’s dead… left his baby mom and child like a coward as targets!”

Last year, Tekashi 6ix9ine pleaded guilty to racketeering, firearm possession, and drug trafficking charges. He also admitted he was involved in an attempted hit on a rival gang member and the shooting of Chief Keef. Those are obviously horrible crimes, but by cooperating with prosecutors and rejecting witness protection, the rapper got his release date moved up and then left jail early thanks to coronavirus. He’s since been awarded a $10 million recording contract.

For his part, 6ix9ine doesn’t seem phased by the criticism. During an Instagram livestream on Friday, he commented, “If a rat came home and did more numbers than me, I would be mad too.”