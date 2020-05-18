Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Spike Lee is back with a new joint next month. The legendary filmmaker will premiere Da 5 Bloods, his highly anticipated follow-up to 2018’s BlacKkKlansman, on Netflix on Friday, June 12th. Today, he’s dropped its epic first trailer.

Soundtracked by the Chamber Brothers’ excellent “Time Has Come Today”, the trailer gives a stylish first look at the post-war film that stars Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, Paul Walter, and Jean Reno. Once again, the film follows four veterans who return to Vietnam searching for the remains of their fallen squad leader — and some treasure.



Watch below.

Lee directed and co-wrote the script with Danny Bilson, Paul DeMeo, Matt Billingsly, and Kevin Willmott, the latter of whom aided Lee and Charlie Wachtel on their Oscar-winning script for BlacKkKlansman.

Stay tuned for our review. In the meantime, revisit our 2018 Filmmaker of the Year interview in which the legend discusses the implications of revisiting nostalgia and the vitriolic era of Trump.