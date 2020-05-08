St. Vincent Shares New Song “The Eddy” From Damien Chazelle’s Netflix Series: Stream

St. Vincent, Austin City Limits 2018, photo by Amy Price

Damien Chazelle’s new series The Eddy has finally landed on Netflix. But, so has its soundtrack, which is currently streaming over on Spotify. Among the many jazzy selections is the show’s title track sung by the one and only St. Vincent.

Those twiddling their thumbs for new music from Annie Clark should be stoked at this one. “The Eddy” gives Clark a chance to put down the guitar and zero in on the sultry side of her vocals, which sound primed for a James Bond film.



Stream the track below. If you need more St. Vinny content, Clark recently launched that new Shower Sessions podcast, and also covered Prince’s “Controversy” for the star-studded collection, Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince.

As for The Eddy, there are eight episodes at your leisure. In his mixed review, writer Josh Spiegel wrote that it’s a mess without the music, but to “come prepared for great jazz performances and a killer André Holland turn.” You can find the full soundtrack below; it also features a new song from Jorja Smith.