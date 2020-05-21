Stabbing Westward's Christopher Hall, via YouTube: Stabbing Westward

Stabbing Westward have inked a new record deal and will release a new album titled Wasteland, the industrial rock act’s first full-length LP in nearly 20 years. The news follows the early 2020 release of the band’s comeback EP, Dead & Gone.

So far, there’s no release date or tracklist, but Stabbing Westward plan to unveil the album and at least one single in 2020. They’ve signed a recording deal with COP International, and have welcomed back producer John Fryer (Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode), who helmed Stabbing Westward’s early albums Ungod and Wither Blister Burn & Peel.



“It’s grand to be working with Stabbing Westward again,” said Fryer in a press release. “The first two albums we made together were some of my finest work as a producer.”

Stabbing Westward frontman Christopher Hall added, “I was so excited to have the opportunity to go back to the very roots of Stabbing Westward by working with John again. John really helped us develop our sound on our first album and then helped us take a huge leap forward with our second album. Even though this is our fifth full length, after such a long break it feels like a new beginning and it’s very cool to have John at the helm once again.”

After scoring hits on rock radio with such songs as “What Do I Have to Do?,” “Shame”, and “Save Yourself”, Stabbing Westward broke up in 2002. They reunited to play shows again beginning in 2015, and the aforementioned EP, Dead & Gone, marked the band’s first proper release of new music since 2001’s self-titled album.

More details regarding Wasteland and its first single will be announced shortly.