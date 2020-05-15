Housekeeping Droid by Matthew Scott Hunter

Move aside DJ Roomba, there’s a new housekeeper in town. A total Jedi Knight of a Star Wars fan has reworked Roomba technology to build himself his own R2-D2 machine (which he’s calling R9-D9) — and, yes, it’s the droid we’re looking for.

It sweeps. It mops. It even talks. What’s more, it can be yours. The man in question — filmmaker Matthew Scott Hunter — created a complete video breakdown on how he designed the thing using household items and materials.



Essentially, he took his R2-D2 garbage can, inserted a fan motor for head movements, and added a Bluetooth speaker so it could talk. He even designed the thing to be remotely controlled, which should come in handy when it gets pesky as droids do.

Okay, so it’s not exactly a Lego set, and may prove rather difficult for young padawans out there (especially anyone who skipped shop class), but it’s possible. And if you’re a true Star Wars fan, then you know … there is no try.

So, grab a pad of paper, take some notes below, and may the Force be with you.