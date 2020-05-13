Stephen King and Joe Hill’s Throttle Heading to HBO Max

Stephen King and Joe Hill - Throttle

Like father, like son: Stephen King and Joe Hill’s Throttle is heading to HBO Max. According to Deadline, their 2009 novella is in the early developmental stage to become a feature film for the forthcoming streaming network.

Raising Dion co-executive producer Leigh Dana Jackson will write the screenplay, which will be produced by David S. Goyer and Keith Levine through their Phantom Four label.



The story follows a father and son-led biker gang — how fitting, huh? — who catch the eyes of a big rig truck in the middle of the desert. In other words, it’s like Sons of Anarchy, which actually starred King, meets Spielberg’s Duel.

The original novella was published in an anthology titled He Is Legend and later turned into a 2012 comic book adaptation. It was also recollected last year into another short story collection by Hill dubbed Full Throttle.

This isn’t the only King property heading to HBO Max, though. As previously reported, J.J. Abrams is currently developing a prequel series on The Shining that’s being called Overlook. Spooky.

