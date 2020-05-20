Steven Soderbergh on Bill & Ted Face the Music: “I’ve Seen It, It’s Really Good”

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in Bill & Ted Face the Music (Orion Pictures)

Bill & Ted Face the Music won’t hit theaters until August 21st (more on that in a second), but already it’s received high marks. In fact, the highly anticipated sequel has won over filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, who has had quite a hand in making the film a reality.

“I’ve seen it, it’s really good, and we’re almost done,” Soderbegh told Flaviar’s NightCap Live (via Collider) while promoting his brandy, “and I feel like it’s the perfect movie for people who want to feel better about what’s happening right now.”



So, what the hell does Soderbergh have to do with this? Well, quite a lot. As he told the show, Soderbergh has been a “cheerleader” of sorts, having worked with original screenwriter Ed Solomon on HBO’s Mosaic. Eh, we’ll let him explain:

“When Ed and I started working on Mosaic, I knew, of course, that he had Bill & Ted in his past. And one day we were talking, and he was like, ‘You know, we wrote a third Bill & Ted movie.’ And I said, ‘Well, great! Like, what’s going on with that? Can I read it?’ And I read it, and I was just part of a group of people, including Scott Kroopf, the original producer, and Keanu and Alex, that really wanted to see this happen. My role was more as cheerleader than anything. The companies that own the rights to make a sequel, I called them up and said, ‘This script’s hilarious, why aren’t we doing this?’ We found a fantastic director, Dean Parisot, who I’ve known for a long time…”

And there you have it. Now, as for whether the film will actually hit theaters in August remains to be seen. Even Soderbergh doesn’t know what to make of the situation.

“It was supposed to come out in August in theaters all over the world,” he said. “We’re trying to figure out what’s going on now, because as you and I discussed, is there a movie business when a theater can only be one third full? That’s a question that nobody’s able to answer yet, and it’s a question I’m sure Chris Nolan is really grappling with right now.”

Alas, we’ll remain optimistic that Bill & Ted Face the Music actually opens on August 21st. Once again, the film stars Alex Winter as Bill, Keanu Reeves as Ted, Samara Weaving as Thea Preston, Brigette Lundy-Paine as Billie Logan, Kid Cudi as their friend, and, yes, William Sadler as Death from the most-excellent Bogus Journey.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends — to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”