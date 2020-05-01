Bully Cover Nirvana’s “About a Girl” and Orville Peck’s “Turn to Hate”: Stream

Nirvana, Bully (photo by Philip Cosores), and Orville Peck (photo by Amy Price)

Bully are currently quarantining indoors just like the rest of us, but they’ve still managed to make the most of their time. Today, band leader Alicia Bognanno is sharing coves of Nirvana and Orville Peck, both recorded in her own living room.

First up on deck is a rendition of Nirvana classic “About a Girl”. Here, Bognanno channels a gritty toughness that easily makes it 100% better than that one cover from Puddle of Mudd. For her second offering, she takes on something a little more recent in “Turn to Hate”, a single taken from Orville Peck’s 2019 Pony debut.



Stream and/or purchase both below via Bandcamp, which is once again waiving its cut of sales today in an effort to better support artists during this pandemic.

In a statement, Bognanno detailed her covers recording process. She also hinted that a new Bully album, the follow-up to 2017’s Losing, is definitely in the works:

“Normally during this time I’d be running around trying to promote the upcoming record and rehearsing to get ready to tour again but given the circumstances I’m trying to work with what I can do at home alone. I picked a couple sub pop songs to cover to release something in the meantime. I played everything on these songs (for better or worse haha) and tracked them in my living room. Gotta do what ya gotta to spice it up sometimes. Anywho more soon!!”