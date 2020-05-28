Dolly Parton Shares Uplifting New Song “When Life is Good Again”: Stream

Dolly Parton, photo by Ben Kaye

Dolly Parton has released a new song today titled “When Life is Good Again”. Penned while in quarantine, it serves as a beacon of hope for all those struggling during this pandemic.

On the moving track, the beloved country music legend acknowledges the pain of our current circumstances. However, she also reassures that not only is it all temporary, but that we’ll come out of it stronger, better people.



“We’ve been brought to our knees/ We’ve been so ill at ease/ There are no guarantees,” Parton sings during her second verse. “But you know life goes on/ This too shall pass away/ Bring new and different days/ We need to change our ways/ And right our wrongs.” Hear it for yourself below via Entertainment Weekly.

Today’s offering is just one of many gifts that Parton has given to her lockdown-weary fans. Previously, she added six of her albums back to digital streaming services “with the hope that it would again bring healing and help.” She’s also been reading children’s stories each week as part of her Goodnight with Dolly series. In April, the Queen of Nashville donated $1 million dollars to COVID-19 research.