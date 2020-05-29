Stevie Nicks and Neil Finn, photo via YouTube user Cyndie Zikmund

New Zealand native Neil Finn has invited his fellow Fleetwood Mac members Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie to join him on a new charity single. Titled “Find Your Way Back Home”, the release benefits Auckland City Mission, a nonprofit that provides support to the local homeless population.

Speaking to the New Zealand Herald (via Pitchfork), Finn said the track was partially inspired by an encounter he’d had at Auckland City Mission as a child. “There are all these people in all of our lives, I think, that we drift away from,” he recalled, adding, “I didn’t know them but there was a story there, that was a connection that I made. It just puts it in your backyard.”



“I live in a pretty fortunate situation and I move in circles that are not in daily contact with homeless people. So it’s good to be able to find a pathway in your head to relate to some degree,” continued Finn, who also fronts the band Crowded House.

Nicks said she was “honored” to be a part of Finn’s charitable project. “He is on a mission to make this work and I think this beautiful song he has written will certainly help.”

Stream “Find Your Way Back Home” below. Auckland City Mission, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, also offers assistance to other marginalized communities in the area.

Finn has been a member of Fleetwood Mac since 2018, following the controversial departure of Lindsey Buckingham. For more Fleetwood, SiriusXM recently launched an artist channel dedicated entirely to the iconic band.