Menu
Tunein Player
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist Deliver New Collaborative Album Alfredo: Stream

Featuring guest contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Rick Ross, and more

by
on May 29, 2020, 12:00am
0 comments
freddie-gibbs-alfredo-album-new-alchemist-announce
Freddie Gibbs, photo by Nick Walker

As promised less than 24 hours ago, Indiana rapper Freddie Gibbs and veteran producer The Alchemist have released their new collaborative album, Alfredo. Dig in and stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Comprised of 10 songs, the delectable effort features special guests in Tyler, the Creator (“Something to Rap), Rick Ross (“Scottie Beam”), Conway the Machine (“Babies & Fools)”, and Benny the Butcher (“Frank Lucas”). It marks the second joint release from Gibbs and The Alchemist following their 2018 mixtape Fetti.

The pair initially teased Alfredo with “1985”, a soulful single peppered with curling guitars. On the track, the Indiana rapper name-dropped both Michael Jordan and Joe Pesci. Meanwhile, its corresponding Nick Walker-directed video closed out with footage of an American flag engulfed in flames — a rather coincidentally apt image given the recent news out of Minneapolis.

Editors' Picks

For Gibbs, today’s new project comes less than a year after Bandana, his stellar joint release with Madlib.

Alfredo Artwork:

freddie gibbs alfredo album cover artwork Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist Deliver New Collaborative Album Alfredo: Stream

Alfredo Tracklist:
01. 1985
02. God Is Perfect
03. Scottie Beam (feat. Rick Ross)
04. Look at Me
05. Frank Lucas (feat. Benny the Butcher)
06. Something to Rap (feat. Tyler, The Creator)
07. Baby $hit
08. Babies & Fools (feat. Conway the Machine)
09. Skinny Suge
10. All Glass

Previous Story
Lady Gaga Premieres New Album Chromatica: Stream
Next Story
Friday the 13th’s Larry Zerner on the Status of the Franchise
No comments