Gum Country Serve Up New Song “Tennis (I Feel Ok)”: Stream

Gum Country

Next month brings the release of Somewhere, the debut album from new band Gum Country. Comprised of The Courtneys guitarist Courtney Garvin and multi-instrumentalist Connor Mayer, the indie rock duo is previewing the record today with a single called “Tennis (I Feel Ok)”.

Contrary to that little parenthetical, Gum Country get rather thrilled when it comes to hitting the tennis courts. “Kinda goofy, but in all honesty my relationship with tennis is so meaningful to me on a spiritual level,” Garvin explained in a statement. “It’s my meditation practice. The game makes you present, you’re repeating movements, and finding a rhythm.”



Garvin’s ode to the sport aptly has a rhythmic chillness to it, its chunky lo-fi chords chugging about steadily à la early Yuck. Though the band’s self-described “harsh twee” also features splashes of color in zippy synths and bright melodies. Hear the whole thing below.

Somewhere is due out June 19th via Burger Records in the US. For more of the LP, revisit its title track from April.