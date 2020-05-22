IDK and ASAP Ferg Score Big on New Collaboration “Mazel Tov”: Stream

IDK and ASAP Ferg (photo by Amy Price)

IDK served as the music supervisor, composer, and narrator for Kevin Durant’s new Showtime documentary Basketball County: In the Water. As part of the gig, the Baltimore rapper also recorded new music specifically for the project.

Earlier this month, we heard IDK rep his and Durant’s hometowns on “495” featuring Rico Nasty. Today, IDK is dishing out a new single dubbed “Mazel Tov”, and it includes guest bars from fellow East Coaster ASAP Ferg.



Co-produced by Ronny J and IDK, the slowly percolating cut includes references to NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, Tesla, and Kylie Jenner. Check out “Mazel Tov” below via its official music video.

IDK and Ferg previously linked up on the latter’s “Kristi YamaGucci” single from 2018. (We’re sensing a sports-related theme between these two MCs.)

Last year, IDK dropped off his Is He Real? album, which boasted assists from Tyler, the Creator, Pusha T, DMX, and more. He’s reportedly already working hard on the follow-up, U See 4 Yourself.

“Mazel Tov” Artwork: